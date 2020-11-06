MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Classic iPhone, iPod, or Mac Pillow From Throwboy

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Throwboy to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Mac, iPhone, or iPod pillow from Throwboy's Iconic Pillow Collection, which features soft plush versions of classic Apple products.



There are five pillows in the Iconic Pillow Collection, each of which mimics an original Apple product: the Apple II, released in 1977; the first Macintosh, released in 1984; the iMac G3, which was released in 1998; the iPod, released in 2001; and the ‌iPhone‌, released in 2007.



Throwboy started on Kickstarter a couple of years ago, and the campaign was successful enough that Throwboy has continued to offer Apple-themed plush pillows for Mac fans alongside other pillow options. The Iconic pillows are available for $39.99 each on the Throwboy website, with the entire collection able to be purchased for $189.99.



Each Iconic pillow features intricate embroidered detail to ensure that it looks like its hardware counterpart. We've reviewed the Iconic pillows in the past and have been impressed with their plushness, softness, and the realistic designs brought to life in plush form.



Design details include the iPod's iconic click wheel on the iPod pillow, a rainbow logo and floppy disk drive on the 1984 pillow, a disk drive, speakers, and paneling on the iMac G3 pillow, a Home button and speaker for the ‌iPhone‌, and an embroidered keyboard and display for the Apple II.



All of the pillows are made from a plush material in the appropriate color for each device, so there's no mistaking what each one is meant to be. The Apple II and original Macintosh are a light beige color, the ‌iPhone‌ is black and gray, the iPod is white, and the ‌iMac‌ G3 is white and aqua.



Size wise, Throwboy's pillows are ideal for a couch or chair, and they also work on a shelf, so Apple cans can use them anywhere. Each pillow is soft, squishy, and comfortable to hold or lean against.



We have 10 Iconic Pillows to give away to MacRumors readers. Each winner will be able to pick their favorite pillow at the conclusion of the ‌giveaway‌. To enter to win, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

The contest will run from today (November 6) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on November 13. The winners will be chosen randomly on November 13 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

For those that don't win, Throwboy is offering a 15 percent off discount on any order which can be claimed with promo code "macrumors1."