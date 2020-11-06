Belkin's MagSafe Car Vent Mount for iPhone 12 Models Now Available to Order From Apple

Belkin's new Car Vent Mount PRO with MagSafe for iPhone 12 models is now available to order through Apple's online store, with pricing set at $39.95 in the United States. Apple is quoting delivery in the first week of December as of writing.



The mount has a built-in clip that attaches to a vent in a vehicle, and MagSafe allows an iPhone 12 model to be magnetically attached with ease. An integrated ball joint allows the iPhone to be flipped from portrait to landscape with one hand. The mount has a slim profile with cable management on the back for storing a Lightning cable, but note that the mount itself does not function as a charging pad.

The Car Vent Mount PRO is not yet available to order through Belkin's own website, and we're still waiting on its BOOST↑CHARGE PRO 3-in-1 Wireless Charger with MagSafe, which is expected to be available in "winter 2020."



Apple's website has a page with all available MagSafe accessories, including its MagSafe Charger and Leather Wallet. Apple says its MagSafe Duo Charger and Leather Sleeve for iPhone 12 models are "coming soon" for $129 each.

MagSafe is a new feature on all iPhone 12 models that allows for magnetic accessories to be attached to the back of the devices.