Belkin Shares Details on First MagSafe Accessories for iPhone 12

Belkin today shared details on its first two accessories that are compatible with Apple's new MagSafe charging system. Both of the devices, a 3-in-1 charger for iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, and a car vent mount, were briefly shown during the MagSafe portion of Apple's event yesterday.



Belkin's BOOST↑CHARGE PRO MagSafe 3-in-1 Wireless Charger includes a flat base with a 5-watt wireless charging spot for ‌AirPods‌ or AirPods Pro, and a chrome stand portion with two arms for charging an ‌iPhone‌ and an Apple Watch.



As with other MagSafe chargers, up to 15 watts of power can be delivered to an ‌iPhone‌, twice what is supported through regular Qi charging. Belkin says the 3-in-1 charger will be available "winter 2020" for $149.99, and it will come in black and white versions.

For traveling in your car, Belkin is introducing MagSafe Car Vent PRO, which offers a slim profile and multiple orientations to easily snap your ‌iPhone‌ into place.



The Car Vent PRO is simply a mount and does not have any charging capabilities of its own, but Belkin says it offers convenient cable management in the back so your charging cable can be kept close at hand. As with the 3-in-1 desktop charger, the car mount will be available this winter, and it will be priced at $39.95.

Finally, Belkin has one non-MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ 12 accessory to announce, which is a set of UltraGlass screen protectors made of lithium aluminosilicate glass for impact and scratch resistance. There are both regular and privacy versions available, with the privacy versions limiting the viewability of the screen from the side.

Apple's new ‌iPhone‌ 12 models come with new Ceramic Shield displays, which are hardened with ceramic crystals that Apple says provide four times greater drop protection, but some users may still be interested in supplemental screen protection. Belkin's UltraGlass screen protectors will be launching this Friday through Apple and will be priced between $39.95 and $44.95.