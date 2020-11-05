Nikkei: Apple Aiming to Produce 2.5 Million Apple Silicon MacBooks by February 2021

Apple is intending to produce 2.5 million MacBooks with Apple Silicon processors by February 2021, according to a new report by Nikkei Asian Review.

The initial production orders for the first MacBooks with ‌Apple Silicon‌ are reportedly equivalent to almost 20 percent of all 12.6 million MacBook shipments in 2019.

Nikkei Asia's sources stated that the ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips within the new MacBooks will be manufactured by TSMC using a five-nanometer fabrication process. This appears to corroborate other rumors that ‌Apple Silicon‌ chips for the Mac will be variants of the A14 chip from the iPad Air and iPhone 12, which is the only Apple chip made using a five-nanometer process so far.

The report claims that Apple will introduce further Mac devices with ‌Apple Silicon‌ in the second quarter of 2021, as Apple gradually replaces the Intel chips across its entire Mac lineup.

The first Macs with ‌Apple Silicon‌ are expected to be unveiled on Tuesday, November 10, at the "One More Thing..." Apple event.