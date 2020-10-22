Images of Supposed AirPods Diagnosis Tool Shared Online

Apple is reportedly rolling out a new tool to Apple service providers for testing AirPods, according to leaker known as "Fudge," who shared images of the tool on Twitter.

Apple appears to be seeking to reduce unnecessary ‌AirPods‌ services by more accurately diagnosing the cause of a fault. Instances of a dirt-blockage, which may be difficult to ascertain visually, can apparently be identified by the use of a simple new tool. This could cut-down on needless services in instances where a deep clean is all that is required.

Apple is rolling out a proper audio test tool for ‌AirPods‌ 1 and 2. New phone holder with AirPod attachments pointing ‌AirPods‌ at phones mic. No more guessing if it's a gunked up disgusting AirPod or customers bad hearing. Works similar to existing iPhone Audio test in principle pic.twitter.com/AKiSILH9AK — Fudge (@choco_bit) October 22, 2020

A dedicated service-provider's ‌iPhone‌ is inserted into a tray, which can run an app to determine if ‌AirPods‌ are genuinely faulty or simply malfunctioning due to a build-up of dirt. The tool tests first and second-generation ‌AirPods‌ by directing them at an ‌iPhone‌'s microphone.

The original post states the diagnosis functions similarly to the "existing ‌iPhone‌ Audio test in principle."

It does not appear to be compatible with AirPods Pro, but it seems possible for Apple to develop a different holder for ‌AirPods Pro‌ to connect to the ‌iPhone‌ tray in the future.