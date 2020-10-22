GameClub Brings PC Game 'Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank' to iPhone and iPad

GameClub, a subscription-based gaming service that revives classic iOS games, recently expanded into PC and console titles, promising to bring popular console and desktop games to mobile platforms.



Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank is a hand-drawn point-and-click adventure where titular characters Chook and Sosig play a tabletop game roleplaying as pirates alongside some friends. Players are tasked with seeking treasure, solving puzzles, and more.



GameClub is also working to port additional PC titles to iOS and Android devices this fall, including Tokyo 42 and Ancestors Legacy.

Priced at $4.99 per month, GameClub offers more than 100 games that can be played without additional in-app purchases or ads. Games can be shared with up to 12 family members across iOS and Android devices.