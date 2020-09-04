GameClub Expanding to Bring PC and Console Titles to Its Mobile Subscription Gaming Service

Nearly a year after its launch, subscription mobile gaming service GameClub is today announcing an expansion that will start bringing PC and console gaming titles to mobile.
The first three PC titles to be announced for GameClub are Tokyo 42, Ancestors Legacy, and Chook & Sosig: Walk the Plank, all of which will be coming to iOS and Android this fall. GameClub is also announcing new content for its existing library, which includes new levels and modes coming to Breach & Clear.
Similar to Apple Arcade, GameClub offers a library of over 100 games available to play without ads or in-app purchases. Offering support for both iOS and Android, a subscription is priced at $4.99 with up to 12 family members able to share a single subscription.
GameClub got its start updating classic iOS games for modern display sizes and device capabilities, but has broadened its reach as it first expanded to Android and has now begun porting key titles from other platforms to its library.
Because they followed the rules. Apple has rules that allow for this. Just have to follow them.
Am I missing something here? Why are they allowed on iOS but xCloud and others are not?
"The reason is simple and has been technically mentioned in the app store’s policies for years. It’s because Apple can’t review each game these apps offer and can’t individually rank them on the app store.
“Our customers enjoy great apps and games from millions of developers, and gaming services can absolutely launch on the App Store as long as they follow the same set of guidelines applicable to all developers, including submitting games individually for review, and appearing in charts and search,” Apple added in the statement."
https://www.digitaltrends.com/gaming/apple-ios-google-stadia-microsoft-xcloud-guidelines-violation/
Really? Can you provide a more detailed review of both game subscriptions? As a frequent contributor here on MR I am interested in your feedback on both services, likes, dislikes, fav game, worst game.
I prefer Apple Arcade.
Thanks in advance!