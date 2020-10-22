Apple TV App Coming to PS4 and PS5

The Apple TV app will be coming to Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, according to an official blog post.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app will be located within the PS5's dedicated media space. It will also be compatible with Sony's new Media Remote for navigation and control.

Enjoy ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple TV‌ channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the ‌Apple TV‌ app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through ‌Apple TV‌+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The ‌Apple TV‌ app will also be available on PS4.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app is also coming to rival Xbox consoles this year. In an effort to proliferate its video streaming service, Apple has been making a concerted effort to make the ‌Apple TV‌ app available on other platforms, such as Sony and LG smart TVs, to aid the service's growth.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app is scheduled to arrive on PlayStations on the PS5's launch date of Thursday, November 12.