Guides
iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
See more guides
Upcoming
iPhone 12
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

HomePod mini
Pre-order November 6

Apple's tiny version of the HomePod, priced at $99. Pre-order November 6, ships November 16.

macOS 11 Big Sur
AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

Apple TV App Coming to PS4 and PS5

by

The Apple TV app will be coming to Sony's PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, according to an official blog post.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app will be located within the PS5's dedicated media space. It will also be compatible with Sony's new Media Remote for navigation and control.

Enjoy ‌Apple TV‌+, ‌Apple TV‌ channels, new and popular movies, and personalized, curated recommendations on the ‌Apple TV‌ app. That means users can enjoy Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, and The Morning Show through ‌Apple TV‌+, subscribe to premium channels, and buy or rent movies and TV shows and access past purchases from Apple. The ‌Apple TV‌ app will also be available on PS4.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app is also coming to rival Xbox consoles this year. In an effort to proliferate its video streaming service, Apple has been making a concerted effort to make the ‌Apple TV‌ app available on other platforms, such as Sony and LG smart TVs, to aid the service's growth.

The ‌Apple TV‌ app is scheduled to arrive on PlayStations on the PS5's launch date of Thursday, November 12.

Tag: Apple TV Plus Guide

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jaredlipsitz
1 hour ago at 07:13 am


Well being able to access past purchases sounds good, maybe the PS5 could replace the Apple TV if I can get my iTunes purchases on it. Of course the TV+ stuff will remain pointless, but when that business dies off it should leave enough ingrained apps that more people can buy content from iTunes.

Amazing how many highly rated shows are on this ‘pointless’ service.
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Ar40
45 minutes ago at 07:45 am


It's irrelevant. Those shows could have been put on Netflix. The is no need to continue to segment the streaming market when there was already a service you could put your shows on.

Not true at all. I am sure many of these shows, if not released on TV+, would have had either lower budget, lower quality, would've been canceled before reaching a 5th season, or wouldn't have been made entirely.

Netflix has so much clutter and garbage, that some of the truly great shows get obscured, like The OA or Santa Clarita (which got canceled too early, among many others).

Apple has spared no expense in the price tag of these shows. Just look at the cast in Morning Show, the cinematography in See, and the incredible period recreation of For All Mankind. And that's only the launch titles.

Other shows like Dickinson or Little America very likely wouldn't have seen the light of day on other services due to the out of the box nature (yet these two are both incredible shows).

There are SO many pilots which are made and then passed over because they don't fit what the streaming service imagines the customers want. I am certain Ted Lasso would not have turned out as legendary had it not been for the freedom and trust that Apple gave its producers.

Apple has the deep pockets to make TV+ a success and ensure a steady stream of high quality content, sparing NO expense. Especially at this early juncture where Apple needs to prove itself, the quality output will continue to be incredible. And I expect at least 5 seasons of the flagship series (Dickinson, Servant, For All Mankind, Morning Show, See, Ted Lasso, Mythic Quest).
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jaredlipsitz
44 minutes ago at 07:46 am


Compared to all other services available on the market, Apple TV + practically has nothing. Also, only maybe a couple of shows that they’ve released are decent. I could only watch 3 (Morning Show, Defending Jacob, and the first season of Servant, the rest was pretty much mediocre at best). It remains to be seen if Apple even keeps it. We’ve had other examples before when they abandoned their services altogether.

So I’ve watched at least 8 shows of ‘practically nothing’? Interesting use of my time. Also, the fact that it has less than other services, doesn’t make it pointless.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Creek0512
49 minutes ago at 07:42 am


It's irrelevant. Those shows could have been put on Netflix. The is no need to continue to segment the streaming market when there was already a service you could put your shows on.

Exactly! Competition sucks! Netflix monopoly all the way! The cable monopolies were great for consumers! /s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
skogkatt
1 hour ago at 07:17 am
Great news!
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
EvilEvil
47 minutes ago at 07:43 am
I can finally watch my free 1 year of Apple TV Plus.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

iPhone 12 Pro in Graphite and iPhone 12 in Blue Shown Off in Unboxing Videos

Monday October 19, 2020 8:20 am PDT by
While the iPhone 12 Pro does not launch until Friday, we now have an early unboxing video of the device courtesy of Twitter account DuanRui, providing a closer look at the shiny new flat-edge design and sleek Graphite color option. Ben Geskin re-uploaded the unboxing video to YouTube, which we've embedded below: Geskin has also uploaded an unboxing video of the iPhone 12 in Blue: ...
Read Full Article259 comments

New Photos Offer Better Look at iPhone 12 Color Options

Tuesday October 20, 2020 2:34 am PDT by
As we wait for the iPhone 12 review embargo to lift later today, more pictures are circulating of the devices in real-world lighting conditions, providing a better look at the different colors available. Leaker DuanRui has shared images on Twitter of the iPhone 12 in white, black, blue, green, and (PRODUCT)RED. The black and white colors are similar to the iPhone 11 colors, but the other...
Read Full Article197 comments

Kuo: iPhone 12 Pro Demand Higher Than Expected

Sunday October 18, 2020 10:39 pm PDT by
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo released a research note this morning detailing what he's seen with the volume of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro pre-orders in the first weekend of sales. Kuo had previously indicated that Apple's estimated shipment allocations for the new iPhone models placed the iPhone 12 at the top with 40-45% of inventory allocation (up from 15-20%). However, ...
Read Full Article192 comments

Apple Releases iPadOS and iOS 14.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Ahead of iPhone 12 Launch

Tuesday October 20, 2020 10:06 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS and iPadOS 14.1, the first major updates to the iOS and iPadOS 14 operating system updates that were released in September. iOS and iPadOS 14.1 come a week after Apple released the golden master versions of the updates to developers. The iOS 14.1 update can be downloaded for free and it is available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access...
Read Full Article179 comments

Hands-On With Apple's MagSafe Charger for iPhone 12

Monday October 19, 2020 11:54 am PDT by
Alongside the new iPhone 12 models, Apple introduced a MagSafe charger that attaches to the back of the iPhones using magnets embedded both in the charger and in the iPhone. It allows for speedier charging and paves the way for a portless iPhone in the future. MagSafe chargers are shipping out and are in some Apple retail locations now, and we picked one up to check it out. Subscribe to the ...
Read Full Article210 comments

Watch: iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Unboxing Videos and First Impressions

Tuesday October 20, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Apple's embargo has lifted for iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro reviews. In addition to our detailed review roundups for each device, we've rounded up over a dozen unboxing videos and first impressions below. iPhone 12 in Blue on left and iPhone 12 Pro in Pacific Blue on right via Engadget Key new features of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro include a flat-edge design, 5G support, a much faster A14 ...
Read Full Article169 comments

Some Apple Watch SE Owners Experiencing Issues With Overheating [Updated]

Monday October 19, 2020 11:38 am PDT by
There may be an issue with the new Apple Watch SE, which some users have found is overheating after a few hours of usage. Several Apple Watch SE owners in South Korea have run into problems, as noted in a Reddit post chronicling the complaints. There have been six reports from Apple Watch SE owners in South Korea who have had their Apple Watches get hot and malfunction, with a yellow spot...
Read Full Article107 comments

Gold Version of iPhone 12 Pro Apparently Has a More Fingerprint Resistant Stainless Steel Frame

Tuesday October 20, 2020 11:56 am PDT by
iPhone 12 Pro reviews hit the web today, and one of the more interesting tidbits came from TechCrunch's Matthew Panzarino, who revealed that the Gold version of the device apparently has a more fingerprint resistant coating applied to the stainless steel frame. From his review:Most of the iPhone 12 Pro finishes still use a physical vapor deposition process for edge coating. But the new gold...
Read Full Article115 comments

iPhone 12 Pro Max Has Smaller 3,687 mAh Battery According to Regulatory Filing

Tuesday October 20, 2020 8:48 pm PDT by
Apple's new iPhone 12 Pro Max is equipped with a 3,687 mAh battery, which is around 7% less capacity than the 3,969 mAh battery in the iPhone 11 Pro Max, according to a regulatory filing published by TENAA, the Chinese equivalent of the FCC. The regulatory filing, spotted by MacRumors, also lists the iPhone 12 Pro Max with 6GB of RAM as seen in benchmark results last week. Apple has filed ...
Read Full Article169 comments

Hands-On With Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro MagSafe Cases

Tuesday October 20, 2020 1:33 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 and 12 Pro are launching this Friday, and ahead of that release date, Apple is shipping out various accessories like the MagSafe charger and MagSafe cases. Yesterday we took a look at the MagSafe charger, and today our MagSafe case came in the mail, so we thought we'd take another look at the charger to see how it works with the case and just how strong the case magnets are. S ...
Read Full Article127 comments