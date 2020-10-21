Belkin Debuts Compact 'Boost Charge Pro' 60W GaN USB-C Power Adapter

Belkin today announced the launch of the Boost Charge Pro USB-C GaN Wall Charger 60W, which it says is the smallest GaN 60W solution on the market.



The new USB-C Boost Charge Pro 60W charger joins Belkin's lineup of other gallium nitride (GaN) power adapter options. GaN technology has become widespread over the last few years and allows for much smaller power adapters that take up less space than the standard silicon power adapters.

According to Belkin, the Boost Charge Pro 60W is 53 percent smaller than standard 60W laptop chargers and is able to work with USB-C Apple devices including MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and iPad Pro. It can also fast charge an iPhone (including the new iPhone 12 models) when paired with a USB-C to Lightning cable.



The compact Boost Charge Pro 60W is equipped with overcurrent and overvoltage protection to keep devices safe while charging.

Belkin is selling the Boost Charge Pro USB-C PD GaN Wall Charger 60W for $50, and it can be ordered from the Belkin website.