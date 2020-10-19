'Apple Music TV' Launches in U.S. With 24/7 Live Stream of Music Videos, Live Shows, World Premieres, and More

Apple today unveiled "Apple Music TV," a constant live stream of currently popular music videos, live shows, and events that will run for 24 hours every day (via Variety).



Users in the United States will be able to watch ‌Apple Music‌ TV in the ‌Apple Music‌ app as well as in the Apple TV app. In the TV app, you can scroll down a bit to find ‌Apple Music‌ TV highlighted today, and it's at the top of the Browse tab in ‌Apple Music‌.

The new service has begun with a countdown of the top 100 most streamed songs in the United States on ‌Apple Music‌. On Thursday, viewers will be able to tune in to a launch celebration of Bruce Springsteen's upcoming album, while on Friday it'll be the exclusive home to the launch of two music videos: Joji's "777" and Saint Jhn's "Gorgeous."

Apple said that every Friday it will debut new videos on ‌Apple Music‌ TV, and that viewers can expect to see ‌Apple Music‌ 1 radio host Zane Lowe appear on the platform doing interviews and more.