iPhone 12 Cases

iPhone 12 and 12 Pro cases are available now. Find one you like.

iPhone 12 Size Comparison

See the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Max side-by-side with all modern iPhones.

iPhone 12 vs. iPhone 12 Pro

Should you go Pro? This details the differences between the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Pro.

iPhone 12 Pro vs iPhone 12 Pro Max

See the similarities and differences in deciding between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Mini vs iPhone 12
iPhone 12 vs iPhone 11
iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6
Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6
Widgetsmith Guide
How to Change App Icons in iOS 14
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
AppleCare: Should you Get It?
iPhone 12 and 12 Mini
Pre-Orders Live Now

iPhone 12 debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 mini launches in November.

iPhone 12 Pro
Pre-Orders Available Now

iPhone 12 Pro debuts October 23 following pre-orders. iPhone 12 Pro Max launches in November.

iPad Air
Pre-Order Now

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

AirPods Studio
iMac
AirTags
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
'Apple Music TV' Launches in U.S. With 24/7 Live Stream of Music Videos, Live Shows, World Premieres, and More

Apple today unveiled "Apple Music TV," a constant live stream of currently popular music videos, live shows, and events that will run for 24 hours every day (via Variety).


Users in the United States will be able to watch ‌Apple Music‌ TV in the ‌Apple Music‌ app as well as in the Apple TV app. In the TV app, you can scroll down a bit to find ‌Apple Music‌ TV highlighted today, and it's at the top of the Browse tab in ‌Apple Music‌.

The new service has begun with a countdown of the top 100 most streamed songs in the United States on ‌Apple Music‌. On Thursday, viewers will be able to tune in to a launch celebration of Bruce Springsteen's upcoming album, while on Friday it'll be the exclusive home to the launch of two music videos: Joji's "777" and Saint Jhn's "Gorgeous."

Apple said that every Friday it will debut new videos on ‌Apple Music‌ TV, and that viewers can expect to see ‌Apple Music‌ 1 radio host Zane Lowe appear on the platform doing interviews and more.

Avatar
BGPL
54 minutes ago at 06:22 am
Cool, like MTV used to be before it got lame with reality TV shows and then eventually zero music.
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
shk718
56 minutes ago at 06:20 am
You mean MTV?? are they calling the announcers Apple-jays? hello 1980's
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Hiddecollee
55 minutes ago at 06:21 am
I really don’t understand why this is only available in the US? Beats Radio 1 is also available everywhere?
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
chucker23n1
44 minutes ago at 06:32 am
Interesting that they're soft-launching this when they had multiple opportunities to mention it at an event.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
icanhazmac
51 minutes ago at 06:25 am
Unless they are bringing back Beavis and Butthead to mock the videos no thanks!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
genovelle
49 minutes ago at 06:27 am


Unless they are bringing back Beavis and Butthead to mock the videos no thanks!

I’m still watching, but that would be cool!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
