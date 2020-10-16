Apple Promotes iPhone 12 as 'Most Powerful iPhone Ever' in New Ad

Following the launch of the iPhone 12 and 12 Pro, Apple has begun marketing them through TV commercials, ads, billboards, and more. An ad uploaded to YouTube this afternoon promotes the new ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro as "the most powerful iPhone ever," highlighting the design, camera, 5G connectivity, and more.

The spot features the songs "Gopher" by Yma Sumac and "Drumdown Mambo" from Whethan. It shows off the ‌iPhone‌'s design and then features a shockwave that's set off when the device is unlocked as a demonstration of its power.

Apple's ‌iPhone 12‌ and 12 Pro are available for pre-order as of today, with the first orders set to arrive to customers on Friday, October 23.