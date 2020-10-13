iPhone 12 Mini Leaked in Blue, Red, Green, Black, and White
Just hours ahead of Apple's event today, reputable leaker Evan Blass has shared images of what he claims is the iPhone 12 mini in blue, red, green, black, and white.
More details to follow…
Loving the blue colors on both pro and non-pro models!
iPhone 12 Pro Max: https://app.voice.com/post/@Evan/this-is-the-iphone-12-pro-max-in-blue-gold-graphite-and-silver-1602591282-1
iPhone 12 Pro: https://app.voice.com/post/@Evan/this-is-the-iphone-12-pro-in-blue-gold-graphite-and-silver-1602591177-1
iPhone 12: https://app.voice.com/post/@Evan/this-is-the-iphone-12-in-black-blue-green-red-and-white-1602590886-1
iPhone 12 Mini: https://app.voice.com/post/@Evan/this-is-the-iphone-12-mini-in-black-blue-green-red-and-white-1602591036-1
Mini looks good, but will be hard to tell what it looks like without a hands on. Loving that blue color.