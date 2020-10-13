Apple Event: When to Watch the iPhone 12 Launch in Time Zones Around the World

Apple is hosting an online streaming media event for the public and press on Tuesday, October 13 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. Apple is expected to announce its new iPhone 12 lineup, and potentially a number of other new products during the event, dubbed "Hi, Speed." Here's how you can watch it and when, wherever you are in the world.

How to Watch the Apple Event

Apple will provide a stream of the event on its Apple Events page nearer to the start time.

If you have access to an Apple TV, you can visit the Events icons and you should be able to stream the event directly to your TV.

Apple is also hosting a live stream on YouTube (embedded below).

When to Watch the Apple Event

Here's when the event will begin based on other time zones in the United States and around the world:

Honolulu, Hawaii — 7:00 a.m. HAST



Anchorage, Alaska — 9:00 a.m. AKDT



Cupertino, California — 10:00 a.m. PDT



Phoenix, Arizona — 10:00 a.m. MST



Vancouver, Canada — 10:00 a.m. PDT



Denver, Colorado — 11:00 a.m. MDT



Dallas, Texas — 12:00 noon CDT



New York, New York — 1:00 p.m. EDT



Raleigh, North Carolina — 1:00 p.m. EDT



Toronto, Canada — 1:00 p.m. EDT



Halifax, Canada — 2:00 p.m. ADT



Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 2:00 p.m. BRT



London, United Kingdom — 6:00 p.m. BST



Berlin, Germany — 7:00 p.m. CEST



Paris, France — 7:00 p.m. CEST



Cape Town, South Africa — 7:00 p.m. SAST



Moscow, Russia — 8:00 p.m. MSK



Helsinki, Finland — 8:00 p.m. EEST



Istanbul, Turkey — 8:00 p.m. TRT



Dubai, United Arab Emirates — 9:00 p.m. GST



Delhi, India — 10:30 p.m. IST



Jakarta, Indonesia — 12:00 a.m. WIB next day



Shanghai, China — 1:00 a.m. CST next day



Singapore — 1:00 a.m. SGT next day



Perth, Australia — 1:00 a.m. AWST next day



Hong Kong — 1:00 a.m. HKT next day



Seoul, South Korea — 2:00 a.m. KST next day



Tokyo, Japan — 2:00 a.m. JST next day



Adelaide, Australia — 3:30 a.m. ACDT next day



Sydney, Australia — 4:00 a.m. AEDT next day



Auckland, New Zealand — 6:00 a.m. NZDT next day

We'll post any last-minute rumors today as we await Apple's event. Join us at MacRumors for our live blog or get involved in the iPhone forum which is sure to be buzzing as Apple announces its latest smartphone lineup.