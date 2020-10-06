Deals: Save $100 on Apple's Newest 27-Inch iMacs, Starting at $1,700 for 256GB

Amazon is offering a few solid discounts on the latest 27-inch iMac this week, including the model with a 3.3GHz 6-Core tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD for $1,899.00, down from $1,999.00.

This $100 discount is also being matched at retailers like B&H Photo and Adorama.

Secondly, the 27-inch iMac with a 3.1GHz 6-Core tenth generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD is on sale for $1,699.93, down from $1,799.00. We've seen this model about $20 cheaper in the past, but Amazon's sale is still the best you'll find online right now.

Apple introduced new iMacs in August 2020, updating its desktop computers with tenth generation Intel processors, more RAM, more SSD storage, faster AMD GPUs, and True Tone support for displays. Similar to previous generations, the iMac features an "ultra-thin" design and support 4K on the 21.5-inch model and 5K on the 27-inch model.

You can keep track of ongoing sales on Apple's iMac line by visiting our Best iMac Deals guide. There, we keep track of the best iMac offers from Amazon, Adorama, B&H Photo, and other retailers, so be sure to check back often if you're shopping for an iMac for the first time, or thinking of upgrading.