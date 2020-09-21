iOS 14 Adoption Surpasses 25% Across iPhone and iPad Five Days After Release
Five days after Apple released iOS 14, adoption of the software update has reached approximately 26 percent of active iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. This includes iPadOS 14.
iOS 14 adoption appears to be outpacing iOS 13, which was installed on approximately 20 percent of active devices one week after its release last year, according to Mixpanel. Home Screen widgets have proven especially popular so far, perhaps compelling more users to update, while other features like picture-in-picture videos and the ability to set third-party browser and email apps as default have also been well received.
Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs, so its data is not official, but it is usually within the ballpark of Apple's own figures. Apple typically waits up to a month after a major release to publish its own adoption numbers, so no data is available for iOS 14 yet.
If you have recently updated to iOS 14, read our comprehensive roundup of all of the new features. We've also shared a series of how-tos and guides to take advantage of everything that the software update offers.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
The light would never go off and would defeat the purpose of a notification light
Dump question, have listen for Hey Siri turned on yet the mic light is not on? Apple excludes themselves from their own feature?
Mine hasn’t bugged me once to update.
Given that the OS nags the **** out of you to update your device, this is a meaningless stat
Also auto updates, I bet some people didn’t even choose to install it