iOS 14 Adoption Surpasses 25% Across iPhone and iPad Five Days After Release

Five days after Apple released iOS 14, adoption of the software update has reached approximately 26 percent of active iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices, according to mobile analytics company Mixpanel. This includes iPadOS 14.



iOS 14 adoption appears to be outpacing iOS 13, which was installed on approximately 20 percent of active devices one week after its release last year, according to Mixpanel. Home Screen widgets have proven especially popular so far, perhaps compelling more users to update, while other features like picture-in-picture videos and the ability to set third-party browser and email apps as default have also been well received.

Mixpanel measures iOS adoption based on visits to websites and apps that use its mobile analytics SDKs, so its data is not official, but it is usually within the ballpark of Apple's own figures. Apple typically waits up to a month after a major release to publish its own adoption numbers, so no data is available for iOS 14 yet.