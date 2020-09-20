Guides
Apple Watch Series SE vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs SE?

Apple Watch Series 5 vs 6

What are the differences between the Apple Watch Series 6 vs Series 5?

iOS 14: How to Use Picture in Picture Mode

With iOS 14 Picture-in-Picture mode has come to the iPhone.

iOS 14: Picture in Picture with Youtube

While Picture in Picture is supported in iOS 14, Youtube is a special case.

iOS 14: How to Use Widgets
iOS 14 Home Screen Setup
iOS 14 Orange and Green Dots
Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
Apple Watch 6
Sept. 18: Order Now

Blood oxygen monitor, new colors, S6 chip, and more.

iPad
Sept. 18: Order Now

Faster than ever with A12 Bionic chip and Neural Engine

iPad Air
October 2020

All-new design with A14 chip, new colors, Touch ID power button, and more.

iPhone 12
October 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
macOS 11 Big Sur
iMac
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
TikTok Announces Deal With Oracle and Walmart, Trump Approves

by

Just hours before new app downloads would be banned in the United States, Vanessa Pappas, the interim head of TikTok, announced on Saturday that the company has reached a proposal with Oracle and Walmart that will keep the video sharing platform alive in the country. The deal has also been approved by President Donald Trump, reports Bloomberg.


The deal will effectively establish a new company, TikTok Global, in which Oracle and Walmart can together take up to a 20 percent stake in. TikTok Global will be headquartered in the United States and will bring 25,000 jobs to the country. Pappas said that Oracle will be responsible for storing user data, emphasizing the company's commitment to protect its users' privacy.

We're pleased that today we've confirmed a proposal that resolves the Administration's security concerns and settles questions around TikTok's future in the US. Our plan is extensive and consistent with previous CFIUS resolutions, including working with Oracle, who will be our trusted cloud and technology provider responsible for fully securing our users' data. We are committed to protecting our users globally and providing the highest levels of security. Both Oracle and Walmart will take part in a TikTok Global pre-IPO financing round in which they can take up to a 20% cumulative stake in the company. We will also maintain and expand the US as TikTok Global's headquarters while bringing 25,000 jobs across the country.

The deal was announced just hours before the U.S. Commerce Department was set to ban new downloads of TikTok, and Bloomberg says the ban on TikTok has been delayed by a week after Trump gave his initial approval of the proposal. The initial ban was set to include both TikTok and WeChat, but it is unclear at the current time if the latter app, which is owned by China's Tencent Holdings, will still be banned from Apple and Google's respective U.S. app stores on Sunday.

President Trump in August signed an executive order giving ByteDance, TikTok's parent company, to 90 days to sell its TikTok business in the United States due to evidence of possible national security threats from the China-based company. Though TikTok has opted for a partnership instead of a divestment of U.S. operations, all user data will be stored by U.S.-based Oracle, and the company will be able to review TikTok's current source code and that of any subsequent updates.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
now i see it
42 minutes ago at 06:19 am
Whew- I was afraid I wouldn't be able to make my little dance videos for utter strangers
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
mdatwood
35 minutes ago at 06:26 am
I'd love to know how TikTok is going to generate 25k jobs in the US. Oracle already has 135k employees (~30% of which are not in the US), that can manage the technical side. Walmart also makes no sense.

Basically a fake deal to let the POTUS say he got something done. Yawn.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
-DMN-
33 minutes ago at 06:27 am
Introducing: OraWalTok
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
IIGS User
22 minutes ago at 06:38 am
The Tik Tok logo gives me a headache....
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
hagar
42 minutes ago at 06:19 am
US imperialism at its best. I’m no fan of China, but this is ridiculous. I hope other countries start blocking US apps that “spy” on their citizens. But then it would be called stifling innovation, wouldn’t it.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
jhowarth
30 minutes ago at 06:30 am


Whew- I was afraid I wouldn't be able to make my little dance videos for utter strangers

Well, we wouldn't want to miss jewels like these...

This is a very reasonable response if you ask me. Totally sane and very safe while driving. ('https://twitter.com/PetiteNicoco/status/1307189637077700608')
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
