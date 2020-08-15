Trump Signs Executive Order Giving ByteDance 90 Days to Sell US TikTok Business
President Donald Trump has signed an executive order giving ByteDance 90 days to sell its TikTok business in the United States, citing evidence of possible national security threats from the China-based company.
In the order, the Trump Administration said there's "credible evidence" to suggest that ByteDance "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."
The order also requires ByteDance to destroy all U.S. user data within the 90-day window, and the company will need to "certify in writing" to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that the data was deleted.
The move, which comes just over a week after Trump signed an executive order that would prohibit "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States" with ByteDance in 45 days, now gives the company a bit more time to formulate a decision on the app's future.
More recently, it was reported that TikTok plans to sue the Trump administration and challenge the President's previous executive order that would ban the video sharing platform from the United States.
TikTok can avoid a potential ban by selling its United States business to an American-based company. Microsoft has publicly confirmed its intention to purchase TikTok in the U.S. within 45 days, and the company is currently in discussions with ByteDance. Twitter has also reportedly expressed interest in a possible acquisition of the service.
In a statement to The Verge, ByteDance said that "TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans because it is a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," and the company is "committed to continuing to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on [its] platform for many years to come."
In other words, it is entirely based on conjecture about possible future actions, not evidence of wrongdoing that has already occurred. In a court of law, that would be a non-starter.
And do this without the company having any legal means to challenge this?
it Makes me wonder why half the country is up in arms about threats to the 1st and 2nd amendments but are totally happy with this one?
surely this undermines the basic freedom of America and is more inline with a dictatorship than a democracy?
Weird.
Of allowing thousands of Americans to die from COVID each day?
Thank you President Trump keep up the good work.
Of removing American military forces in areas that benefits Russia?
Of funneling millions of tax payer dollars to his personal businesses?
Of supporting and defending literal NAZI’s?
Of appointing cronies with no qualifications and massive conflicts of interest to head numerous government agencies?
Of ordering secret police to attack American citizens in violation of their constitutional rights?
Which disaster of Trumps are you particularly proud of?