Trump Signs Executive Order Giving ByteDance 90 Days to Sell US TikTok Business

by

President Donald Trump has signed an executive order giving ByteDance 90 days to sell its TikTok business in the United States, citing evidence of possible national security threats from the China-based company.


In the order, the Trump Administration said there's "credible evidence" to suggest that ByteDance "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

The order also requires ByteDance to destroy all U.S. user data within the 90-day window, and the company will need to "certify in writing" to the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States that the data was deleted.

The move, which comes just over a week after Trump signed an executive order that would prohibit "any transaction by any person, or with respect to any property, subject to the jurisdiction of the United States" with ByteDance in 45 days, now gives the company a bit more time to formulate a decision on the app's future.

More recently, it was reported that TikTok plans to sue the Trump administration and challenge the President's previous executive order that would ban the video sharing platform from the United States.

TikTok can avoid a potential ban by selling its United States business to an American-based company. Microsoft has publicly confirmed its intention to purchase TikTok in the U.S. within 45 days, and the company is currently in discussions with ByteDance. Twitter has also reportedly expressed interest in a possible acquisition of the service.

In a statement to The Verge, ByteDance said that "TikTok is loved by 100 million Americans because it is a home for entertainment, self-expression, and connection," and the company is "committed to continuing to bring joy to families and meaningful careers to those who create on [its] platform for many years to come."

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Avatar
haydn!
45 minutes ago at 05:15 am
Best interests for the US or not aside, it’s worrying that the President has the power to literally dictate stuff like this - without any consultation with the broader governing system. A very dangerous precedent is being set here!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
gnipgnop
43 minutes ago at 05:18 am
"credible evidence" to suggest that ByteDance "might take action that threatens to impair the national security of the United States."

In other words, it is entirely based on conjecture about possible future actions, not evidence of wrongdoing that has already occurred. In a court of law, that would be a non-starter.
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
CerebralX
48 minutes ago at 05:13 am
You can look at this from many different perspectives, but it is undoubtedly in the best interest of the US to do this.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
threesixty360
29 minutes ago at 05:32 am
So it’s now possible for one man to circumvent the American constitution, congress and the senate, basically all governing bodies and order the shut down of an American company without providing any evidence of law breaking or intent to break the law.

And do this without the company having any legal means to challenge this?

it Makes me wonder why half the country is up in arms about threats to the 1st and 2nd amendments but are totally happy with this one?

surely this undermines the basic freedom of America and is more inline with a dictatorship than a democracy?

Weird.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Krizoitz
15 minutes ago at 05:46 am


Thank you President Trump keep up the good work.

Of allowing thousands of Americans to die from COVID each day?
Of removing American military forces in areas that benefits Russia?
Of funneling millions of tax payer dollars to his personal businesses?
Of supporting and defending literal NAZI’s?
Of appointing cronies with no qualifications and massive conflicts of interest to head numerous government agencies?
Of ordering secret police to attack American citizens in violation of their constitutional rights?


Which disaster of Trumps are you particularly proud of?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
fumi2014
31 minutes ago at 05:30 am
Trump Campaign: "Pandemic? No, the important thing to Americans right now are privacy issues with a Chinese Social Media app."
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
