Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 7.1 to Developers

Apple today seeded the first beta of an upcoming watchOS 7.1 update to developers for testing purposes, one day after releasing the watchOS 7 update.



To install the ‌watchOS 7‌ beta, developers need to download the proper configuration profile from the Apple Developer Center. Once the profile is in place, the ‌‌‌watchOS 7‌‌‌ beta can be downloaded through the dedicated ‌Apple Watch‌ app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.

To update to the new software, the ‌Apple Watch‌ needs to have 50 percent battery life, it must be placed on the charger, and it must be in range of the ‌‌‌iPhone‌‌‌.

There's no word yet on what's new in the watchOS 7.1 update, but we'll update this article with details if changes and new features are discovered.