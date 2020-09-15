Apple and Barclays Stop Issuing 'Apple Rewards Visa' as Product Financing Shifts to Apple Card
Apple has ended its credit card partnership with British bank Barclays, according to Bloomberg, on the same day as the company's virtual "Time Flies" event.
For many years, Barclays issued an "Apple Rewards Visa" with special financing rates for qualifying Apple purchases, but this offer has now been discontinued. Apple has advised its retail employees that existing cardholders can continue using the card as a normal credit card, according to today's report.
Apple now offers interest-free financing on iPhones, iPads, Macs and several other products through its own Apple Card, although only in the United States. There are some hints that the Apple Card may be released in other countries soon.
All you had to do is call them and they would activate the offer for you literally any time you wanted to buy a apple device.
I had a Barclays card. Used it twice in like 5 years. They offered zero percent like twice in that time. Dumped them years ago.
I will miss it.