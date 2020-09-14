HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C Hubs With Up to 18 Ports Now Available
Accessory brand Hyper today announced the official launch of its new 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 18-port hub, which joins the recently released 12-port and 6-port versions.
The new GEN2 HyperDrive USB-C hubs offer twice the speed of Hyper's previous-generation hubs, with 4K 60Hz display compatibility, 10 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer speeds, 300 MB/s MicroSD/SD 4.0 slots, and up to 100W power delivery to a host computer.
The GEN2 hubs raised over $1.5 million through crowdfunding earlier this year, but they are all now available for general purchase with the 6-port version priced at $99.99, the 12-port version at $149.99, and the new 18-port version at $199.99.
The 18-port version includes two USB-A 10 Gbps ports, one USB-A port with 18W QuickCharge support, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB-C 10 Gbps port, a USB-C Power Delivery port with 100W charging power for connecting to the host computer, two 4K 60Hz HDR HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 4K 60Hz port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and Micro SD UHS-II card readers, digital coaxial and optical Toslink audio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a VGA port, and a DC power port for driving the hub.
All three of the HyperDrive GEN2 hubs are available now through HyperShop and other retailers such as B&H Photo.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
I wasn't familiar, nice solid beefy looking design, sounds like the rest of the execution is top notch, and the price seems pretty fantastic: the 18-port is on their site for $199 (and you can register for 10% discount).
Hyperdrive products are quite amazing and I’m glad they’re being recognized here.
I have plenty of their devices at this point and I’m convinced Apple needs to absorb them. They are THAT good.
watch their Kickstarter and Indiegogo pages in the future. I picked up this 18 port for $140 shipped thanks to early birding.