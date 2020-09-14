Guides
How to Install iOS 14 Beta

iOS 14 Public Beta is out now. Learn how to get it on your iPhone or iPad

How to Install macOS Big Sur Public Beta

The macOS Big Sur Public Beta is now available. Here's how to get it.

Should you buy a Mac now or wait for Arm Macs?

Wait for Arm? Or just buy a Mac now? Let's discuss.

iOS 14: How to Pin and Unpin Conversations in Messages

Apple has made it easier to keep track of conversation threads in Messages by allowing users to pin threads in the app.

iOS 14: How to Send Inline Replies in Messages
iOS 14: How to Mute Conversations in Messages
iOS 14: How to Search for Emoji
iOS 14: How to Hide Home Screen App Pages
iOS 14: How to Use the App Library
iOS 14: How to Download New Apps to the App Library
See more guides
Upcoming
iOS 14
Fall 2020

Previewed at WWDC in June.

macOS 11 Big Sur
Fall 2020

Apple's next-generation macOS operating system.

iMac
Late 2020

iPad Pro-like design? New screen sizes?

iPhone 12
September 2020

Four new phones in three sizes expected with 5G and new AR capabilities.

AirTags
AirPods Studio
Apple Glasses
Foldable iPhone
See full product calendar

HyperDrive GEN2 USB-C Hubs With Up to 18 Ports Now Available

by

Accessory brand Hyper today announced the official launch of its new 18-port HyperDrive GEN2 18-port hub, which joins the recently released 12-port and 6-port versions.


The new GEN2 HyperDrive USB-C hubs offer twice the speed of Hyper's previous-generation hubs, with 4K 60Hz display compatibility, 10 Gbps USB 3.1 Gen 2 data transfer speeds, 300 MB/s MicroSD/SD 4.0 slots, and up to 100W power delivery to a host computer.

The GEN2 hubs raised over $1.5 million through crowdfunding earlier this year, but they are all now available for general purchase with the 6-port version priced at $99.99, the 12-port version at $149.99, and the new 18-port version at $199.99.


The 18-port version includes two USB-A 10 Gbps ports, one USB-A port with 18W QuickCharge support, two USB 2.0 ports, one USB-C 10 Gbps port, a USB-C Power Delivery port with 100W charging power for connecting to the host computer, two 4K 60Hz HDR HDMI ports, one DisplayPort 4K 60Hz port, a Gigabit Ethernet port, SD and Micro SD UHS-II card readers, digital coaxial and optical Toslink audio, a 3.5mm audio jack, a VGA port, and a DC power port for driving the hub.

All three of the HyperDrive GEN2 hubs are available now through HyperShop and other retailers such as B&H Photo.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Tag: Hyper

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
jlocker
26 minutes ago at 08:04 am
Nice hubs, if you got a MacBook Pro 16, this really give you a lot off connections. If you have a EGPU box and the top of the line hubs. It is like having a Mac mini pro computer. And you get the advantage of still having a portable laptop to take with you and not having it stuck to a desk. :)
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
FightTheFuture
23 minutes ago at 08:08 am
No thanks, I’ll wait until they ship one with 20 ports.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
D.T.
23 minutes ago at 08:08 am


Hyperdrive products are quite amazing and I’m glad they’re being recognized here.

I wasn't familiar, nice solid beefy looking design, sounds like the rest of the execution is top notch, and the price seems pretty fantastic: the 18-port is on their site for $199 (and you can register for 10% discount).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
MrMacintoshIII
20 minutes ago at 08:10 am


I wasn't familiar, nice solid beefy looking design, sounds like the rest of the execution is top notch, and the price seems pretty fantastic: the 18-port is on their site for $199 (and you can register for 10% discount).

I have plenty of their devices at this point and I’m convinced Apple needs to absorb them. They are THAT good.

watch their Kickstarter and Indiegogo pages in the future. I picked up this 18 port for $140 shipped thanks to early birding.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Avatar
Pakaku
2 minutes ago at 08:28 am
It almost makes me smile to see anything in 2020 still support the VGA port
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

Former Apple Engineer Introduces Native Gmail Client for Mac With Multi-Account Support, System Notifications, and More

Thursday September 10, 2020 8:04 am PDT by
Neil Jhaveri, a former Apple engineer who worked on the company's default Mail app, has introduced a new Gmail client for macOS. Available in beta, Mimestream is a native app written in Swift and designed with AppKit and SwiftUI for a clean, stock appearance. Jhaveri says the app is designed to be fast, lightweight, and use a minimal amount of disk space. Mimestream uses the Gmail API...
Read Full Article171 comments

iPhone 12 is Coming Later Than You Think [Updated]

Thursday September 10, 2020 6:41 am PDT by
Apple has confirmed that the upcoming iPhone 12 will be delayed. Apple has historically held all of its modern ‌iPhone‌ unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release will be pushed back. Although Apple announced an event on Tuesday, rumors have suggested that this event will not see the unveiling of the...
Read Full Article

Top Stories: Apple's 'Time Flies' Event, iPhone 12 Rumors, A14X Mac Chip

Saturday September 12, 2020 6:00 am PDT by
It's almost here! Apple's annual September event is right around the corner, although it will certainly look a little different this year and might not include one of the major products we expect to see each year at this time. This week also saw new rumors about iPhone 12 launch plans, new developments in the dispute between Apple and Epic Games, and a rumor about the chip destined for the...
Read Full Article24 comments

Alleged iPhone 12 Pro Chassis Shown Off in Video

Friday September 11, 2020 3:47 pm PDT by
Apple's iPhone 12 lineup is set to launch at some point in October, and ahead of the debut of the new iPhones, leaks have been picking up. We've seen a few components such as a display unit and a logic board, but a new video today allegedly features the chassis of the 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro. Shared by EverythingApplePro, the iPhone shell appears similar to dummy iPhone units that have been...
Read Full Article144 comments

Prosser: Lower-Priced Apple Watch With Series 4 Design Coming Next Week

Friday September 11, 2020 7:42 am PDT by
Earlier this month, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman and Debby Wu reported that Apple plans to introduce a replacement for the Apple Watch Series 3 that competes with lower-cost fitness trackers like those from Fitbit. This rumor has now been backed by hit-or-miss leaker Jon Prosser, who claims that Apple plans to announce a lower-priced Apple Watch model at its virtual event on September 15. In a...
Read Full Article160 comments

Leaker Suggests Apple Watch Series 6 Will Come in New Color, Devices Available From September 15

Sunday September 13, 2020 6:05 am PDT by
Proven leaker known as "L0vetodream" has today shared a range of information about the upcoming Apple Watch Series 6, charging features, and product release dates. In a series of tweets teased earlier today, the leaker explained that the Apple Watch Series 6 would come in a new, unspecified color. new color for Apple Watch— 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) September 13, 2020 The iPhone 12 has...
Read Full Article119 comments

Apple Designs Custom Face Mask for Corporate and Retail Employees [Updated with Unboxing]

Wednesday September 9, 2020 11:13 am PDT by
Apple's design team has created a new kind of protective mask that's being distributed to retail and corporate employees, reports Bloomberg. The mask is called the Apple Face Mask and it was developed in-house in Cupertino by the Engineering and Industrial Design teams at Apple. Last week, an Apple employee sent MacRumors an image of the mask design, which can be seen up above. The Apple ...
Read Full Article251 comments

Apple Reportedly Orders 'Large Number' of Samsung Foldable Mobile Phone Display Samples

Thursday September 10, 2020 9:08 am PDT by
Samsung will reportedly provide foldable display samples for a potential future iPhone, following a request from Apple, according to leaker "Ice Universe," who has today shared the information on Weibo. The "large number" of foldable displays will be samples for use in mobile phone devices, and Samsung will apparently supply the units to Apple for the duration of one year. The leaker also...
Read Full Article162 comments

Apple Updates App Store Review Guidelines to Allow Streaming Game Services That Submit Each Game to the App Store [Updated]

Friday September 11, 2020 10:00 am PDT by
Apple today announced updates to its App Store Review Guidelines to take into account some new features that are coming in iOS 14, such as App Clips, while also introducing new rules surrounding streaming game services and in-app purchases. According to Apple's updated guidelines, streaming game services like Microsoft's xCloud are allowed, but all of the games included in a streaming game...
Read Full Article455 comments

Apple Registers Multiple 'Apple One' Domain Names Ahead of Tuesday's Event [Updated]

Saturday September 12, 2020 7:35 am PDT by
Just a day after strings in Apple's own Apple Music app for Android suggested that the company's upcoming subscription bundle will indeed be called "Apple One," Apple acted to register a number of domain names for the term. The move further indicates that Apple One is likely to be the marketing name for the bundles rather than a placeholder. While Apple will likely not end up using many of...
Read Full Article98 comments