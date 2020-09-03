Deals: iPad Mini 5 Sales Start at $349.99 for 64GB Wi-Fi, More Models at $50 Off

Amazon has introduced a few discounts on every model of the iPad mini 5, starting with the 64GB Wi-Fi model at $349.99, down from $399.00. The 256GB Wi-Fi model is also on sale for $499.99, down from $549.00.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Amazon's sale has the best prices around online for the iPad mini 5, with some prices being matched at Best Buy. Apple introduced the fifth-generation iPad mini with an A12 Bionic chip, Apple Pencil support, and an upgraded display in March 2019.

You can also get the 256GB cellular tablet for $629.00, down from $679.00. This time around, the 64GB cellular model isn't on sale. Across the board, all iPad mini 5 models are in stock and ready to ship on Amazon this week.

