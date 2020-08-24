Apple Planning to Reopen Some U.S. Stores Still Shut Down Due to COVID-19

Apple has started informing retail employees that it plans to reopen some of the Apple retail locations that have been closed twice over because of the continued spread of the coronavirus, reports Bloomberg.



There's no word on which stores will be reopening at this time, but employees have been told to expect imminent store openings this week. After the initial COVID-19 lockdown, Apple began reopening stores in May, but began shutting them down again in late June and early July as outbreaks spiked.

As with other store locations that have reopened or remained open amid the pandemic, Apple is implementing safety measures. Masks will be required inside the store and the number of people allowed inside the store at one time will be limited to allow for social distancing.

Apple also conducts temperature checks, has rearranged stores to keep distance between employees, and conducts frequent cleanings. Most of the stores that are reopening will be operating on an appointment-only basis for the immediate future, employees were told.

Over the course of the last few months, Apple has been forced to shut down more than 100 of its retail locations. During the closures, retail employees have been reassigned to online sales and support positions. Reassigned workers will remain in those roles at the current time, but Apple has warned that they could be moved back to their retail stores based on the needs of each individual location.

Apple will soon be gearing up for fall product launches that will include the debut of new iPhones, Apple Watch models, iPads, Macs, and more.