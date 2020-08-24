Apple Music Shares 'Worldwide' Ad Featuring Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Others

Billie Eilish, Orville Peck, Megan Thee Stallion, and Anderson Paak are among the artists featured in a colorful new Apple Music ad shared on YouTube over the weekend. The video is titled "Worldwide," reflecting Apple Music's availability in 165 countries.

"Apple Music brings you closer than ever to iconic artists, rising stars, new discoveries, and legendary entertainers," the video description says.

Last week, Apple renamed its worldwide radio station Beats 1 to Apple Music 1 . The station can be accessed through the Radio tab in the Music app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, with no Apple Music subscription required.

Launched in 2015, the newly renamed Apple Music 1 is a 24-hour live radio station broadcast by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and other DJs out of studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Apple describes the station as "the center for pop culture conversation and artist-led programming, and the global destination for artists from around the world to release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans."