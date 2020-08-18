Apple Renames 'Beats 1' to 'Apple Music 1' and Launches Two More Radio Stations

Apple today announced that it has renamed its Beats 1 radio station to Apple Music 1. The radio station can be accessed through the Radio tab in the Music app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, with no Apple Music subscription required.



Launched in 2015, the newly renamed Apple Music 1 is a 24-hour live radio station broadcast by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and other DJs out of studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Apple describes the station as "the center for pop culture conversation and artist-led programming, and the global destination for artists from around the world to release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans."

Apple also announced that it is launching two additional radio stations. "Apple Music Hits" will play popular songs from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, while "Apple Music Country" will spotlight country music.

