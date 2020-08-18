Apple Renames 'Beats 1' to 'Apple Music 1' and Launches Two More Radio Stations
Apple today announced that it has renamed its Beats 1 radio station to Apple Music 1. The radio station can be accessed through the Radio tab in the Music app across the iPhone, iPad, Mac, and other devices, with no Apple Music subscription required.
Launched in 2015, the newly renamed Apple Music 1 is a 24-hour live radio station broadcast by Zane Lowe, Ebro Darden, and other DJs out of studios in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville, and London. Apple describes the station as "the center for pop culture conversation and artist-led programming, and the global destination for artists from around the world to release new music, break news, and speak directly to their fans."
Apple also announced that it is launching two additional radio stations. "Apple Music Hits" will play popular songs from the 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s, while "Apple Music Country" will spotlight country music.
More details to follow…
I had been hoping for more stations in world capitals to get a better cross section of the world‘s musical preferences (Beats Toronto, Beats Rio, Beats Tokyo, etc) but new stations by genre works too.
But Apple Music 1 is a pretty lame name for a radio station.
I love country so will be interesting to listen to their live country channel.
Classical music next please..!
I hope Apple Music Hits can compete with Sirus XM Hits 1. This has been on my wishlist for years.
Indeed, Apple Music is already so generic as could be. Then why not keep the generic trend and call it Apple Radio 1, I mean...
Apple Music 1 is a pretty lame name for a radio station.