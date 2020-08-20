Deals: Amazon's New iMac Sale Offering Up to $119 Off 2020 Models

Amazon today has Apple's 2020 21.5-inch iMac (8GB RAM, 256GB SSD) for $1,243.55, down from $1,299.00. This $56.44 discount is the first major sale on the 2020 21.5-inch iMac, and it'll appear once you add the desktop computer to your cart on Amazon.

This iMac is essentially the same device as the 21.5-inch models introduced in 2019, but Apple now ships it with an SSD by default instead of the Fusion Drive of previous generations. It has a Retina 4K display and a 3.6 GHz quad-core 8th-generation Intel Core i3 processor.

There are also a few 27-inch models still on sale this month, including the model with a 3.1 GHz 6-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 256GB SSD for $1,679.92, down from $1,799.00. Lastly, the 27-inch iMac with a 3.3 GHz 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, and 512GB SSD is priced at $1,899.99, down from $1,999.00.

Unlike the 21.5-inch models, these 27-inch iMacs did receive a few internal upgrades in 2020, with Apple introducing 10th-generation Intel processors, more RAM, more SSD storage, faster AMD GPUs, and True Tone support for the 5K display. Across the board, Amazon's sales remain the first notable discounts on these iMacs, and the best overall that we've tracked so far in 2020.

