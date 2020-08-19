Guides
Apple Donating to Wildfire Relief Efforts in California

by

Apple is planning to make a donation to help wildfire relief efforts in California, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced this afternoon.

Image Credit: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images. Hennessey Fire in Napa, California

Fire season in California kicked off earlier this week when a lightning storm ignited fires across the state. Over the last 72 hours, California has experienced close to 11,000 lightning strikes, which have sparked 367 known fires. Governor Gavin Newsom declared a statewide emergency yesterday.


Amid the fires, California is also battling an ongoing heat wave that has seen high temperatures and low humidity, conditions that contribute to fire spread. Many Californians in the Bay Area have been forced to evacuate their homes and air quality near Apple's headquarters in Cupertino has been affected by the fires.

California regularly experiences fires between August and November due to high winds and dry conditions. Apple has previously donated to wildfire relief efforts in 2017, 2018, and 2019.

