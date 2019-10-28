Apple Donating to Wildfire Relief Efforts in California

Monday October 28, 2019 10:23 AM PDT by Juli Clover
Apple is planning to make a donation to help wildfire relief efforts in the state of California, Apple CEO Tim Cook announced on Twitter this morning.

It is fire season in California right now, and Sonoma County in Northern California is currently facing the Kincade fire, which has burned more than 65,000 acres and has required hundreds of thousands of people in the area to evacuate.

Image via the San Francisco Chronicle

Over the weekend, winds that reached close to 100 mph drove the fire further towards Santa Rosa, a major city in the area, and additional high winds are expected later this week. Combined with dry conditions, the higher winds California sees in October and November can be disastrous.


In Northern California, power company PG&E has been cutting power to millions of customers in an effort to avoid fires (PG&E was found responsible for last year's Camp Fire), but that didn't stop the Kincade fire.

There are fires raging in both Southern and Northern California at this time, and California Governor Gavin Newsom has declared a statewide emergency.

Apple also provided aid during last year's California fires and the 2017 Tubbs Fire that impacted Northern California.

gplusplus
12 minutes ago at 10:33 am
Gotta keep the local talent pool happy. God forbid Apple opens an office in a sensible location.
