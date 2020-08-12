Tweetbot for iOS Gains Expanded Trackpad Support

Tweetbot, a popular alternative to the Twitter app, was today updated to version 5.2 on iPhone and iPad, an update that adds trackpad support and a few other features.

With trackpad support, Tweetbot is compatible with ‌iPad‌ cases like the Magic Keyboard or the Folio Touch from Logitech, or standalone mice and trackpad options. Many of the trackpad features worked before, but with the update, Tweetbot supports gestures in the Tweetbot timeline and introduces pointer support for many of the icons in the app.

A two finger swipe on a tweet in the timeline to the right opens up a reply interface, while a two finger swipe to the left shows a tweet's details.

Along with trackpad support, today's Tweetbot update adds support for opening links in the Opera, Edge, and DuckDuckGo browsers, and there's now an option to open universal links in the apps that support them.

Tweetbot for iOS can be downloaded from the App Store for $4.99. [Direct Link]