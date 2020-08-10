Google Maps Debuts New Apple Watch App and CarPlay Features
Google today announced the launch of several features for Google Maps on Apple products, including new CarPlay functionality and a new Google Maps app that works on Apple Watch.
The new Google Maps app for Apple Watch works similarly to the iOS app, allowing Apple Watch owners to get directions for a car, bike, public transit, or on foot.
The app supports estimated arrival times and step-by-step directions on Apple Watch when using saved destinations like Work or Home. Other destinations require navigation to start on iPhone, with the directions then picked up by Apple Watch.
For CarPlay, there's CarPlay Dashboard integration for switching or pausing songs from a media app, rewinding or fast forwarding podcasts or audiobooks, or quickly checking calendar appointments all while turn-by-turn directions remain on the CarPlay display. All info is displayed in a split screen view.
Google Maps works with CarPlay Dashboard on all CarPlay supported vehicles around the world. The Google Maps app for Apple Watch will be rolling out in the coming weeks.
Google Maps can be downloaded from the App Store for free. [Direct Link]
However POIs in the UK are still really poor, which is when I switch to Google Maps. As an example, navigating to Quarr Abbey (a monastery on the Isle of Wight, an island off the south coast of England) Apple Maps wants to take me to a pizza place in San Francisco. Now I’m sure the restaurant is very nice, just the logistics don’t quite work for me.
What's so sad about it?
Google maps, as sad as it is, is without competition for my use case.
I only use Google Maps because whenever I try to use Apple Maps (I give it a try once a month and after every major iOS software launch) it's severely lacking, at least for me here in Las Vegas, Nevada. Apple Maps doesn't even show some locations that have been around for a few years.
I also enjoy that Google Maps is far more detailed when I zoom into the map. There are areas where Google Maps will show multiple stores (for example a business park) and Apple Maps will just show the outline(s) of the area but no stores/store information...I keep trying Apple Maps but it's just not on the same level as Google Maps at least for me.
Apple Maps told me one time to drive in a huge circle (multiple right turns) but Google Maps showed that I could just drive straight through the business park. Google Maps is just far more detailed because of all the data they have and the multiple year head-start they have on Apple Maps.
I want to use Apple Maps as my primary maps app but I can't because whenever I use it and compare it to Google Maps its just not there unfortunately. Apple Maps has a cleaner layout and some cool features but Google Maps for accuracy and street view is just the best you can use right now in my mind.
This is especially true if you live outside America! When I was on vacation in Malaysia and Singapore this past November it was without a doubt Google Maps over Apple Maps and Apple Maps wasn't even close.