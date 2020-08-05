Apple Shares Vertical 'Shot on iPhone' Short Film by Damien Chazelle
Apple today shared a new video in its ongoing "Shot on iPhone" series, this time highlighting a short film that was captured by director Damien Chazelle, known for films like "La La Land" and "Whiplash."
The nine minute short film was shot with an iPhone 11 Pro and all of the footage was captured in a vertical aspect ratio. Apple also included a behind the scenes look at how the film was shot.
When shooting the video, Chazelle used iPhone features like extended dynamic range, video stabilization, the ultra wide-angle lens, and more.
Apple has shared several prior videos and photographs in the "Shot on iPhone" series, but this marks one of the first vertical videos that Apple has uploaded in the "Shot on iPhone" saga.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
It's no longer a limitation of the camera sensors in 2020.
because being creative must be prevented at all costs!!
Too bad Apple wasn't smart enough to program the camera to alway record horizontal widescreen no matter how you hold the camera.
It's no longer a limitation of the camera sensors in 2020.
Yes YES YES! This should have been done a long time ago. Vertical video is a curse on the world.
Too bad Apple wasn't smart enough to program the camera to alway record horizontal widescreen no matter how you hold the camera.
It's no longer a limitation of the camera sensors in 2020.
Now how about making iMovie to support vertical video Apple?