Oprah Winfrey to Serve as First-Ever Guest Editor for Apple News

Last year, Apple and Oprah Winfrey launched Oprah's Book Club in the Apple Books app, providing readers with a curated selection of "stories that truly matter by today's most thought-provoking authors."



Oprah today announced that her latest selection is "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents" by Isabel Wilkerson, a Pulitzer Prize-winning historian and author. The book is available now on Apple Books in both written and audiobook formats on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac. The audiobook can also be listened to on the Apple Watch and through CarPlay.

Later this month, Apple says users will be able to read a collection of articles related to "Caste" on Apple News, curated by Oprah as the app's first-ever guest editor. Oprah is also interviewing Wilkerson about her book, and this will be available for free on Apple TV+ in the fall as part of her companion Oprah's Book Club video series.

"This might be the most important book I've ever chosen for my book club," said Oprah in an Apple Newsroom press release. "'Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents' provides a new way of seeing racial inequality, giving rise to countless aha moments and helping us truly understand America as it is now and how we hope it will be."