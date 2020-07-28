Apple TV+ Earns Over a Dozen Emmy Nominations for 'The Morning Show,' 'Defending Jacob,' and More

Apple TV+ has earned its first Emmy nominations this morning, with nominations for "The Morning Show," "Central Park," "Defending Jacob," "The Elephant Queen," and "The Beastie Boys Story."



In total, Apple has earned well over a dozen Emmy nominations this year. ‌Apple TV‌+ launched last fall, so this marks the first time Apple has been eligible for entry into the Emmys.

You can read the full list of Emmy nominations on the Television Academy's website. We've gathered all of Apple's nominations in the list below.



"The Morning Show"

Best Actor in a Drama Series - Steve Carell

Best Actress in a Drama Series - Jennifer Aniston

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Billy Crudup

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series - Mark Duplass

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series - Martin Short

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series - Mimi Leder

Outstanding Main Title Design

"Central Park"

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Leslie Odom Jr.

"Defending Jacob"

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music - Olafur Arnalds

Outstanding Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie - Jonathan Freeman

"The Elephant Queen"

Outstanding Narrator - Chiwetel Ejiofor

"The Beastie Boys Story"

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program

Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Yesterday, Apple won Daytime Emmys for "Ghostwriter" and "Peanuts in Space: Secrets of Apollo 10." In total, Apple was nominated for 17 awards overall, eight of which were for "Ghostwriter" alone.

The final winners of the 72nd Emmy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, September 20 on ABC.