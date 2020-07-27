Samsung Releases Teaser for Galaxy Unpacked Event on August 5

Samsung is set to hold a virtual "Unpacked" event next week, on Wednesday, August 5. To build excitement for the event, Samsung today released a teaser video showcasing silhouettes of the products it will reveal next week (via Engadget).

The products in question appear to be new Samsung smartphones, like the Galaxy Note 20, a new tablet and stylus, new Galaxy Buds, and a new smartwatch. Samsung typically unveils new products at events in August, last year announcing the Galaxy Note 9, Galaxy Watch, Galaxy Home Speaker, and Wireless Charger Duo.

Of the new 2020 products that could be announced, one that has been seen in leaks is the Galaxy Buds Live. This accessory is a pair of Bluetooth in-ear headphones with noise cancellation support and a 4.5 hour battery life. The headphones are believed to compete with the AirPods Pro, although they undercut Apple's price tag at $169.

In another leak, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 is said to include a Snapdragon 865 processor, an 11-inch LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 8,000 mAh battery. There will be an 8-megapixel front facing camera and 12-megapixel rear-facing camera, and 128GB of expandable storage.

You can also find complete 360-degree views of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note 20 online, thanks to numerous leaks. If you're interested to watch the official unveiling of the products, Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event will be live streamed on the company's website at 10 a.m. ET.