Apple Targeted in Multi-State Consumer Protection Investigation

Several states have undertaken an investigation that is seeking to determine whether Apple deceived customers, according to documents discovered by the Tech Transparency Project and shared by Axios.



Details on the investigation are sparse, and it's not clear what Apple is under investigation for. The documentation suggests that the Texas attorney general could sue Apple for violating deceptive trade practices in the state as part of a multi-state investigation, but little else is known.

The document that was shared with Axios is from March and it says that Texas AG's Consumer Protection Division initiated an investigation "for enforcement purposes," and if violations are found, "enforcement proceedings" will be initiated.

As Axios points out, the consumer protection law in Texas policies practices that are false, deceptive, or misleading, but again, there's no specific word on what Apple did to trigger the investigation. A spokesperson for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton declined to comment to Axios on the investigation, as did Apple.

Apple also is facing a U.S. antitrust investigation alongside Google, Facebook, and Amazon, as well as an antitrust complaint from the European Commission, both of which are focusing on Apple's App Store fees and policies.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is set to testify in the U.S. antitrust hearing on Monday, July 27 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.