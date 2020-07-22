Winners Announced for 13th Annual iPhone Photography Awards
The winners of the 13th annual iPhone Photography Awards have been announced today, following submissions from thousands of photographers from around the world.
Dozens of photographs taken via iPhone were chosen as winners, with the grand prize going to street photographer Dimpy Bhalotia from the United Kingdom, for her photo called "Flying Boys."
Follow-up winners include Artyom Baryshau from Belarus with "No Walls," Geli Zhao from China for an untitled image; and Saif Hussain of Iraq with "Sheikh Of Youth."
In total, the iPhone Photography Awards gave out awards to photographers from Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.
You can view the full collection of winners on the iPhone Photography Awards website.
Why would it be wrong, why would you assume and what difference would it make anyway?
is it wrong for me to assume that these are edited photos?
Art is completely subjective, but I think the winner has a pretty decent photograph there. I would have preferred the people to have been spaced out rather than overlapping, but that’s just my thought if I took the picture. Far and away from average anyway.
The photos are pretty average, I would say straight off camera.. if these won, the entries must have been pretty average..