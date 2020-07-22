Winners Announced for 13th Annual iPhone Photography Awards

The winners of the 13th annual iPhone Photography Awards have been announced today, following submissions from thousands of photographers from around the world.

Grand Prize Winner "Flying Boys" by Dimpy Bhalotia

Dozens of photographs taken via iPhone were chosen as winners, with the grand prize going to street photographer Dimpy Bhalotia from the United Kingdom, for her photo called "Flying Boys."

"Tower 11" shot on ‌iPhone‌ X by Bill Marson

Follow-up winners include Artyom Baryshau from Belarus with "No Walls," Geli Zhao from China for an untitled image; and Saif Hussain of Iraq with "Sheikh Of Youth."

"The Empty Quarter" shot on ‌iPhone‌ X by Ana Aiko

In total, the ‌iPhone‌ Photography Awards gave out awards to photographers from Australia, Bahrain, Belarus, Canada, China, Colombia, France, Hong Kong, Italy, Iraq, Israel, Japan, Netherlands, Peru, Philippines, Portugal, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the United States.

You can view the full collection of winners on the iPhone Photography Awards website.