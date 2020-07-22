Apple's 2020 iPhones Said to Launch Starting in Late October Due to Coronavirus Delays
Apple's 2020 iPhone lineup won't launch until late October, according to a new report from Japanese site Mac Otakara that cites sources in the Chinese supply chain.
Apple has historically held all of its modern iPhone unveilings during the first few weeks of September, with iPhones launching soon after for the most part, but this year, the release could be pushed back due to production delays caused by the ongoing public health crisis.
There have been multiple rumors suggesting delays thus far, so it seems that some or all of the 2020 iPhones will be coming later than September. Apple may still unveil all of its iPhones in September, but launch the devices later than expected.
There is precedent for a delayed launch after announcement as Apple's iPhone XR in 2018 was announced in September and then launched in late October.
According to Mac Otakara, Apple's LTE iPhone 12 models will be released in October, while 5G models will follow in November.
Mac Otakara has something of a mixed track record when it comes to rumors as if often sources Apple's supply chain which is not always accurate, but we have now heard several rumors about delayed launch dates, so we can expect at least some if not all of Apple's 2020 iPhones to come later in the year than normal.
We're expecting four iPhone variants in 2020, including lower-cost 5.4 and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models and higher-end 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models. Everything we know about what to expect from the 2020 iPhone lineup can be found in our iPhone 12 roundup.
