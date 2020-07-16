Apple Helps Facilitate Coding and Creativity Opportunities at Historically Black Colleges and Universities
As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple today announced it is partnering with an additional 10 Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to bring coding and creativity opportunities to their campuses.
Apple says this initiative will introduce more students and adult learners to coding and app design through its free "Everyone Can Code" and "Everyone Can Create" curricula, helping to facilitate coding clubs, for-credit coding courses, community coding events, and workforce development opportunities for learners of all ages.
"Apple is committed to working alongside communities of color to advance educational equity," said Lisa Jackson, Apple's vice president of Environment, Policy, and Social Initiatives. "We see this expansion of our Community Education Initiative and partnership with HBCUs as another step toward helping Black students realize their dreams and solve the problems of tomorrow."
The 10 new HBCUs include: Arkansas Baptist College, Central State University, Claflin University, Dillard University, Fisk University, Lawson State Community College, Morehouse College, Prairie View A&M University, Southern University at Shreveport, and Tougaloo College. Apple expects to double its number of HBCU partners by the end of this summer.
Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
In theory. But if you spent 150+years making sure one sector of US citizens had better access to jobs, home buying, and schools and then today said *poof* you are all now equal....... Wouldn't logic say the ones who had a 150+ years of compounding head start are better off???
Honest question I thought everyone was equal now days in America and if you work hard you can achieve anything like Obama did
Its kind of weird to complain about investing in places where previously these was none. When society spent so much more decades investing in other areas.