Idris Elba to Produce Apple TV+ Series and Films as Part of First-Look Deal

Idris Elba will develop and produce television series and films for Apple TV+ through his production company Green Door Pictures after striking a first-look deal with the streaming service, according to Deadline.



Elba is known for his award-winning performance as John Luther in the BBC psychological crime drama series "Luther," as well as roles in the HBO drama "The Wire" and the Fast & Furious film "Hobbs & Shaw." Fans of NBC sitcom "The Office" will also remember Elba for his brief role as Charles Miner, Vice President of the Northeast Region.

Apple TV+ has reached similar production deals with Oprah Winfrey, Alfonso Cuarón, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ridley Scott, and many others.