MacRumors Giveaway: Win a Luna Display Adapter That Turns an iPad or Mac Into a Second Screen

by

For this week's giveaway, we've teamed up with Astropad to offer MacRumors readers a chance to win a Luna Display adapter that can turn an extra Mac or an iPad into a secondary display to be used with a main Mac.


The inch-long Luna Display adapter plugs into a Mac using a USB-C port (on newer Macs) or a Mini DisplayPort (on older Macs) and then when paired with the Luna Display software, your primary Mac can be connected to an ‌iPad‌ or another Mac over Wifi, providing new ways to utilize old hardware or to add extra displays without having to invest in new products.


When connected, the Luna Display is able to extend the primary Mac's display to the secondary Mac or the ‌iPad‌ to allow the extra device to be used as a second screen, a feature that can be extra useful these days as people continue to figure out their work from home setups with makeshift offices.


Available for $80, the Luna Display sets itself apart from Apple's Sidecar functionality with the Mac-to-Mac support, which ‌Sidecar‌ can't do. The Mac-to-Mac feature was introduced after ‌Sidecar‌ and it makes the Luna Display adapter more powerful than Apple's solution. Luna Display is also able to work with older iPads that aren't supported by ‌Sidecar‌.


When used in Mac-to-Mac mode, the primary Mac needs to be running macOS El Capitan or later, while the secondary Mac can be running macOS Mountain Lion or later, so you can use the Luna Display with some machines that are quite a bit older. For the best performance, the main Mac should be a 2012 MacBook Air or later, a 2012 MacBook Pro or later, a 2012 Mac mini or later, a 2012 iMac or later, or a 2013 Mac Pro or later.


Luna Display offers full keyboard, trackpad, and mouse support on both Macs when used in Mac-to-Mac mode, and more information on using Luna Display with dual Macs can be found on the Luna Display website.

As for iPads, the Luna Display is compatible with almost all modern iPads, including the the ‌iPad‌ 2 or later, all ‌iPad‌ mini models, all iPad Pro models, and all ‌iPad‌ Air models, with iOS 9.1 or later as the only requirement. Performance is faster on newer iPads, but older models work well too.


Right now, Astropad's Luna Display is compatible only with Macs, but later this year, the company is planning to debut Windows support for the first time in an effort to reach more customers and further diversify its product lineup after the launch of Apple's ‌Sidecar‌. Check out Astropad's recent blog post for more info on the Windows-based products that are coming.

We have five Luna Display adapters to give away to MacRumors readers. To enter to win our ‌giveaway‌, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.

Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the ‌giveaway‌ restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.

Luna Display Giveaway
The contest will run from today (July 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on July 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on July 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.

