Epic's 'Live Link Face' Leverages ARKit and iPhone's TrueDepth Camera for Real-Time Facial Animation

Epic Games has launched a new iOS app, Live Link Face, that lets creators using the company's Unreal Engine game engine leverage Apple's ARKit platform and the iPhone's TrueDepth camera to capture and stream facial expressions for real-time rendering (via The Verge).



Capable of working with just a single actor at a desk or as part of a complex motion-capture stage setup, Live Link Face supports timecode syncing to ensure it stays synchronized with any other recording devices involved in the capture process.

And when used at a desk setup, Live Link Face can track head and neck rotation data in addition to facial expressions, for more realistic avatar behavior using nothing more than an ‌iPhone‌.

For more details on what Live Link Face can do, check out Epic's blog post.