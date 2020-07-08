Apple Shares New 'Behind the Mac' Video Featuring James Blake

Apple this morning shared a new video in its "Behind the Mac" series, which provides a look into the Apple tools used by musician James Blake to create his work.

GRAMMY(R) award winner, James Blake, takes us into his home studio as he works Behind the Mac to put the finishing touches on his latest song, "Are you even real." Editing, looping, pitching, and layering the track in Logic Pro X on his MacBook.

Blake uses Logic Pro X on a MacBook Pro to edit his music after recording it. Apple has been sharing various "Behind the Mac" ads since 2018, with the ads featuring artists, musicians, app developers and other creatives who do their work on Apple's Macs.