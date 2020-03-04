In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Shares 'Behind the Mac' Video Featuring Women Changing the World
The video is set to the song "Flawless" by Beyoncé, which also features Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie. It consists of a series of still black and white images of influential women that include Malala Yousafzai, Ava Duvernay, Marie Kondo, Greta Gerwig, Gloria Steinem, Lady Gaga, Alicia Keys, Olivia Wilde, and others.
Apple has a full list of all the women featured in the video along with their accomplishments in the video's description.
Apple has been sharing videos in the "Behind the Mac" series since August 2018. Most recently, on its Japanese YouTube channel, Apple did a fun "Behind the Mac" video that focused on anime characters using Macs.
In March, Apple is also hosting "She Creates" Today at Apple sessions in its retail stores, and sharing apps, TV shows, books, podcasts, and more created by women.
