14-Inch MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Display Expected to Enter Production in 2021

Apple suppliers will begin competing to win manufacturing orders for new 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with Mini-LED displays in the first quarter of 2021, according to Taiwanese research firm TrendForce.



Rumors of a 14-inch MacBook Pro have surfaced since Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook Pro with a new 16-inch model last year. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that Apple plans to release at least six Mini-LED products by the end of 2021, including 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models, so reports are beginning to align.

Mini-LED displays offer many of the same benefits as OLED displays on the latest iPhones, including high brightness and high contrast ratio. The panels could also allow for thinner and lighter product designs.

As part of WWDC last month, Apple announced that it will be switching to its own custom-designed processors for Macs starting later this year, and it expects the transition to be completed in around two years. Given this timeframe, it is certainly possible that these 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro models will be powered by Apple Silicon.

TrendForce also expects Apple to release a 12.9-inch iPad Pro with a Mini-LED display in the first quarter of 2021, in line with recent rumors. The research firm expects the device to have a 5nm-based A14X chip. As with iPhone 12 models, the next iPad Pro models are also expected to feature 5G connectivity.