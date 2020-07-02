Deals: Amazon and B&H Photo Discount 2020 MacBook Air Models by $100, Starting at $899 for 256GB

Amazon and B&H Photo are discounting Apple's 2020 MacBook Air, providing $100 off both the 256GB and 512GB models. All colors are being discounted across both retailers, although some models do have lengthier shipping estimates.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Prices start at $899.00 for the 256GB MacBook Air, down from $999.00. On Amazon, you'll find this price in every color, with shipping estimates for the Silver model placing arrival as early as Sunday, July 5. B&H Photo has a limited supply, and also has all colors on sale at this price.

Next, the 512GB MacBook Air is on sale for $1,199.00, down from $1,299.00. Amazon again has all three colors at this price, with Silver and Space Gray available to ship immediately. On B&H Photo, you'll be able to purchase every color option on sale, with the retailer again noting it has a limited supply at this price.

