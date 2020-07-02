Guides
Apple Launches Website for Paying Apple Card Bills Online

by

Apple today launched a website that's designed to allow Apple Card holders to check their balances, view statements, and make ‌Apple Card‌ payments online.


The card.apple.com website lets ‌Apple Card‌ holders sign in with their Apple IDs. The website features a payments section that shows card balance front and center, along with the next scheduled payment date, and total card limits.


Monthly statements can be viewed and downloaded through another section of the website, while Settings allows users to add a bank account, manage scheduled payments, or see their Mastercard network benefits. A support section of the website provides access to an ‌Apple Card‌ web user guide and a phone number that customers can call to get help.

All of these functions were previously available in the Wallet app, but having online access to ‌Apple Card‌ tools is useful for those who prefer managing their credit cards from their computers rather than their iPhones. It also allows ‌Apple Card‌ to be used without the need to own an iPhone or an iPad for the first time, which is a major change.

Apple is also now allowing new ‌Apple Card‌ applicants to apply directly from the Apple.com website using any browser when purchasing a product using the ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments option, a feature which previously required the Apple Store app or a Safari web browser. To reflect the new changes today, Apple is sending out emails to customers letting them know about updates to their customer agreements.

We made some changes to your ‌Apple Card‌ that are now part of your Customer Agreement. We are summarizing these changes below.

More Ways to Manage Your Account. We've added the ability to access and manage ‌Apple Card‌ online. You can use card.apple.com to make, schedule, or cancel payments; check your available credit; view Monthly Statements; and review your ‌Apple Card‌ Customer Agreement, APR, and other rate information.

Using ‌Apple Card‌ Without ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌. Now that it's possible to use ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments without an ‌iPhone‌ or ‌iPad‌, we changed the ‌Apple Card‌ Customer Agreement to explain this experience. This is detailed in the section entitled, Using Your Account Without a Required Device.

Daily Cash. We added information about: (i) how you may earn bonus Daily Cash at select merchants, and (ii) how Daily Cash Adjustments as a result of a return or credit can be charged as one or more Transactions to your Account, reflected on your Monthly Statements.

‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installments. We are changing how you can accept the terms of your monthly repayment amount for an ‌Apple Card‌ Monthly Installment. This does not change how we calculate your Minimum Payment Due.

Software Updates. In order to ensure complete access to your Account and that you receive required updates, we ask that you please update to the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, or macOS on the devices you use with ‌Apple Card‌.

Other Changes. We made clarifications, formatting corrections, and other minor changes.

Except for these changes, the rest of your ‌Apple Card‌ Customer Agreement remains as is.

As highlighted yesterday, Apple is running a promotion for new ‌Apple Card‌ users at the current time, providing $50 Daily Cash when the ‌Apple Card‌ is first used to pay for an Apple service like an App Store purchase, Apple Arcade, or Apple Music.

