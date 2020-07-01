Apple Card Promo Offers New Users $50 in Daily Cash for First Apple Service Purchase

Apple is offering new Apple Card holders a $50 Daily Cash bonus when they use the card for an Apple service, which includes renting a movie in the Apple TV app, subscribing to Apple Arcade or Apple Music, or making an App Store purchase.



Apple says that the $50 will be provided as a Daily Cash transfer to the new Apple Card after a qualifying purchase has been made.

The promotion is being highlighted on the Apple Card website, as 9to5Mac points out. The deal is valid for new ‌Apple Card‌ holders who open an account between July 1, 2020 and July 31, 2020 and make any purchase from Apple Services in the United States within 30 days of opening an ‌Apple Card‌ account.

Daily Cash is transferred to the Apple Cash card after a qualifying purchase, but for those who do not have an Apple Cash card, it can be applied as a credit on a statement balance.