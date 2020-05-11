iPhone 12 Lineup Said to Start With 128GB of Storage

Apple's rumored iPhone 12 lineup will start with 128GB of storage, according to Jon Prosser of the YouTube channel Front Page Tech. This would be twice as much base storage as the 64GB that Apple has offered for the last three years.



Prosser revealed this info in his latest video, claiming that 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 models will be available with 128GB or 256GB of storage and that 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro models will have 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options. All four models are expected to feature OLED displays, 5G support, and a faster A14 chip.

Apple has gradually increased the base storage capacity of its newest iPhones over the years, going from 16GB to 32GB with the iPhone 7 lineup and from 32GB to 64GB with the iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, and iPhone X.

Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 12 lineup in September, although at least one model might not be available to order until October or November.