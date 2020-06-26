Leaker: iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max to Feature Faster 120Hz Displays

Apple's upcoming "iPhone 12 Pro" and "‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max" will feature displays capable of up to 120Hz refresh rates, allowing for a smoother on-screen experience, according to a reliable mobile leaker.





A reliable source, if there is no accident, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) June 26, 2020

"A reliable source, if there is no accident, ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro Max have basically determined the maximum 120Hz refresh rate," tweeted Ice Universe this morning.

The leaker, who goes by the Twitter handle @UniverseIce, doesn't usually comment on Apple's plans, but is a well-regarded source of Samsung rumors. Samsung has supplied Apple with OLED panels for the ‌iPhone‌ X, iPhone XS, and the most recent iPhone 11 series.

On a related note, some users of the iOS 14 developer beta are seeing an accessibility setting that limits the frame rate of the device to 60 frames per second. The setting, which does not appear for all beta users, suggests that future iPhones could be capable of higher frame rates. Current iPhones have a maximum refresh rate of 60Hz.

Apple already uses variable refresh rate technology in its iPad Pro models, but they still use LCD panels rather than OLED. Bringing it to a new breed of OLED iPhones would raise the smartphone performance bar even higher.

Apple markets the iPad Pro-exclusive tech under the moniker "ProMotion," which it says dynamically adjusts the display to the movement of content for fluid scrolling, greater responsiveness, and smoother motion. It does all this on the fly, which means it also conserves battery life.

Apple's adaptive ProMotion IAPs also reduce Apple Pencil latency, and reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that ‌‌Apple Pencil‌‌ support is a possibility for a future ‌‌iPhone‌‌.

Leaker Max Weinbach has also suggested that the ‌iPhone 12‌ Pro, rumored to come in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes, will feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display.

Apple is expected to release four iPhones this fall. Rumors suggest the 6.7-inch ‌iPhone‌ and one 6.1-inch model will be higher-end OLED devices with triple-lens cameras, while a 5.4-inch model and another 6.1-inch model will be lower-end iPhones with dual-lens cameras and a more affordable price tag.