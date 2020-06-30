LG Smart TVs Gain Dolby Atmos Support for Apple TV App

Dolby Atmos support for the Apple TV app arrived this week on select LG smart TVs, reports 9to5Mac. Dolby Atmos enables sounds to be precisely placed and moved in three-dimensional space, rather than being constrained to channels.



LG confirmed in February that Dolby Atmos support for the ‌Apple TV‌ app and AirPlay 2 would be coming in a software update to compatible TVs later in the year. No further details were provided, so we cannot confirm if this applies generally to 2019 and 2020 LG TVs or only some of them.

For those models that do receive the update, users can enjoy movies and TV shows with more three-dimensional audio when viewed in the ‌Apple TV‌ app and, presumably, when streaming content over ‌AirPlay‌ 2. Dolby Atmos is also supported on the ‌Apple TV‌ 4K running tvOS 12 or later.

Apple has released its TV app on several smart TVs, including all of LG's 2020 models and select 2019 models. The TV app lets users access ‌Apple TV‌+ subscription content as well as the iTunes Store, where they can buy and rent individual movies.