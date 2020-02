Apple TV App on Select LG Smart TVs Will Support Dolby Atmos Sound 'Later This Year'

Dolby Atmos support for the newly released Apple TV app and AirPlay 2 on select LG smart TVs is coming in a software update "later this year," an LG spokesperson has confirmed to FlatpanelsHD.com Earlier this week, LG announced that the Apple TV app and accompanying ‌Apple TV‌+ streaming service are now available on select 2019 LG smart TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries. This follows the CES debut of LG's new 2020 models that come with the ‌Apple TV‌ app preinstalled out of the box.Dolby Atmos was developed to give sound from movies and TV shows a more three-dimensional effect. Rather than being constrained to channels, sounds can be precisely placed and moved in three-dimensional space.Dolby Atmos is also supported on the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 12 or later