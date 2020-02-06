In the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple TV App on Select LG Smart TVs Will Support Dolby Atmos Sound 'Later This Year'
Earlier this week, LG announced that the Apple TV app and accompanying Apple TV+ streaming service are now available on select 2019 LG smart TVs in the United States and more than 80 other countries. This follows the CES debut of LG's new 2020 models that come with the Apple TV app preinstalled out of the box.
Dolby Atmos was developed to give sound from movies and TV shows a more three-dimensional effect. Rather than being constrained to channels, sounds can be precisely placed and moved in three-dimensional space.
Dolby Atmos is also supported on the Apple TV 4K running tvOS 12 or later.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
Don't get me wrong I love my 2017 LG OLED but they've seriously hacked me off by not providing support for applications like AppleTV+ that the set could easily handle. It supports 4K Netflix in Dolby Vision so there's no reason I can think of that they can't support AppleTV+ too.
I won't be buying an LG next time.
[ Read All Comments ]